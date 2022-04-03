Air Force downs Army in return of annual hockey game between JBER rivals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaskan members of the Air Force at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will keep bragging rights over its main rival on base. The Air Force defeated the Army 10-5 Saturday in the annual hockey game.

It marked the first game between the teams since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contest also featured a new home, at least for one game, at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena. The usual home of the game at Sullivan Arena is still used as a mass care homeless shelter.

Air Force never trailed as it led 3-1 after the first period, and 6-3 after the second. Fans of both teams remained loud throughout the game despite the score. Fans said they were excited to watch the rivals play again.

According to Army leaders, these exhibition games also provide something more important — a boost in morale for everyone at JBER.

<29:32> “I think it’s great. I think absolutely it increases the morale,” said Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse, the commanding officer of Army Alaska’s 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division. “This is something that takes away from our normal day-to-day job, put it out on the ice here, and it just gives a little bit of a different flavor I guess to everything we do.”

Air Force picked up it’s third straight win over Army, and now leads the overall series five games to two.

