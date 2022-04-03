Clouds and some showers creep in for Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a mild start to April yesterday, as well as the first weekend of the month today, clouds will gradually be on the increase overnight and Sunday. Temperatures tonight will fall back to around 30 in west Anchorage, but into the middle and upper 20s along the hillside.

Low pressure that has been swirling out of the Pacific and into the Gulf of Alaska bringing locally heavy amounts of precipitation, mainly rain with snow in elevations above 700 feet, will continue to move north and west, bringing thicker clouds and moisture to locations around Prince William Sound and the southeastern Kenai Peninsula on Sunday.

As the storm encounters additional upper level energy moving in from the west on Monday, rain and even wet snow is expected to break out over the Anchorage bowl late Monday afternoon and continue through the night as well as all day on Tuesday.

Unsettled weather of rain and even wet snow is expected to linger into the middle part of this first full week of the month.

