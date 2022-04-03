Advertisement

Clouds and some showers creep in for Sunday

Southeast stays stormy
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a mild start to April yesterday, as well as the first weekend of the month today, clouds will gradually be on the increase overnight and Sunday. Temperatures tonight will fall back to around 30 in west Anchorage, but into the middle and upper 20s along the hillside.

Low pressure that has been swirling out of the Pacific and into the Gulf of Alaska bringing locally heavy amounts of precipitation, mainly rain with snow in elevations above 700 feet, will continue to move north and west, bringing thicker clouds and moisture to locations around Prince William Sound and the southeastern Kenai Peninsula on Sunday.

As the storm encounters additional upper level energy moving in from the west on Monday, rain and even wet snow is expected to break out over the Anchorage bowl late Monday afternoon and continue through the night as well as all day on Tuesday.

Unsettled weather of rain and even wet snow is expected to linger into the middle part of this first full week of the month.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on...
Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes
Rep. Don Young, who represented Alaska in the U.S. House for 49 years before his death.
More than 50 candidates file for Young’s congressional seat Friday
Anchorage Police Department dash camera video shows 31-year-old Bishar Hassan walking towards...
Family of man shot by Anchorage police in 2019 hold rally after dash camera video released
Alaska Airlines pilot in peaceful picket
Alaska Airlines cancels more than 120 flights as pilots picket
The bakery owner said a number of people showed interest in potentially purchasing the...
Wasilla bakery known for its locally sourced, organic food closes Saturday

Latest News

Low pressure in the Gulf to eventually bring April showers to Southcentral
Clouds and some showers creep in for Sunday
April begins with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above normal.
2022 continues to be warmer and wetter than normal for Anchorage
Daily highs remain in the 40s as April arrives
Daily highs remain in the 40s as April arrives
Daily highs remain in the 40s as April arrives
Coastal activity will stay around through the weekend for Southcentral