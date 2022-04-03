Advertisement

Troopers investigating death of Wasilla woman missing since Wednesday as homicide

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers reported that the Alaska Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a Wasilla woman as a homicide.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that 39-year-old Parthena Kinkead — who was last seen at approximately 3:15 a.m. on March 30 and had been reported to the troopers as missing on Thursday — was found dead on Saturday inside her vehicle. Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said that Kinkead’s body was located at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening near mile 55 of the Seward Highway.

“Her death is being investigated as a homicide by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation,” troopers wrote.

Troopers encourage anyone that may have information about Kinkead’s death to call (907)352-5401 or submit an anonymous tip online or through the AKtips smartphone app.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines pilot in peaceful picket
Alaska Airlines cancels more than 120 flights as pilots picket
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Troopers who fired their weapons in fatal shooting of Wasilla man identified
Anchorage Police Department dash camera video shows 31-year-old Bishar Hassan walking towards...
Family of man shot by Anchorage police in 2019 hold rally after dash camera video released
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on...
Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes
The bakery owner said a number of people showed interest in potentially purchasing the...
Wasilla bakery known for its locally sourced, organic food closes Saturday

Latest News

Capt. Jonathan Ferlatte, in white, scores a goal to give Air Force a 3-1 first period lead over...
Air Force downs Army in return of annual hockey game between JBER rivals
Alaskan's pay their respects to Congressman Don Young
Remembering Don Young
Air Force celebrates a goal against Army at Ben Boeke Ice Arena
2022 Air Force-Army Hockey Game
Palmer-based Rabbi Mendy Greenberg was invited by Sen. Dan Sullivan to deliver a prayer for the...
Palmer rabbi prays for Senate