Troopers investigating death of Wasilla woman missing since Wednesday as homicide

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers reported that the Alaska Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of a Wasilla woman as a homicide.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that 39-year-old Parthena Kinkead — who was last seen at approximately 3:15 a.m. on March 30 and had been reported to the troopers as missing on Thursday — was found dead on Saturday inside her vehicle. Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said that Kinkead’s body was located at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening near mile 55 of the Seward Highway.

“Her death is being investigated as a homicide by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation,” troopers wrote.

Troopers encourage anyone that may have information about Kinkead’s death to call (907)352-5401 or submit an anonymous tip online or through the AKtips smartphone app.

