Anchorage duo indicted, could get up to 99 years after body found in tote

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two Anchorage men were indicted by a grand jury Thursday on murder charges stemming from an investigation involving a body found in a tote container in a Muldoon-area neighborhood.

Content Warning: This article contains information that some readers might find disturbing.

According to Anchorage police, the body of Keenan Wegener, 27, was found on March 20 in a tote in a garage on Kalgin Street. Police were initially led to the residence after officers with the Pretrial Enforcement Division noticed Wegener’s ankle monitor had not moved in two days, according to a signed affidavit by Anchorage Police Detective David Cordie.

Upon entering the home, Anchorage police narrowed their search to the garage, where they pulled back a white sheet covering a corner of the garage to find Wegener’s body inside a tote container. According to charging documents, Wegener had “blood and injuries to the facial area.” The injuries seen on Wegener’s body were “consistent with blunt force trauma” to the head, the affidavit states.

On March 21, 39-year-old Adam D. Pringle and 44-year-old Daniel A. Rocero were arrested. Pringle and Rocero were indicted Thursday on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter and a count of evidence tampering.

If convicted of the murder charges, Pringle and Rocero could face up to 99 years in jail. The manslaughter charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years and the evidence tampering charge carries a maximum sentence of five years. Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned today before Superior Court in Anchorage.

