April brings a run of showers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A broad upper level trough is steering the weather systems over the state this week. Anchorage could see scattered snow showers overnight, but the better chance is Monday night.

Light rain will continue Sunday night to Monday morning over the Gulf of Alaska and Parts of Prince William Sound. A secondary system arrives Monday night into Tuesday with rain-snow showers. A larger low pressure system arrives in the gulf Wednesday loaded with tropical moisture. This pattern will prolong a wet and snowy pattern through mid-week.

A winter weather advisory for Point Lay and western Arctic coast remains in place for winds gusting to 40 mph, blowing and drifting snow and wind chills to 55 below. Brooks Range passes will also see wind chills to 55 below as winds gust to 35 mph.

The state hot spot was Cordova with 49 degrees and the cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass with 29 below zero.

