April showers more white than wet this week

Some minor accumulations likely into Tuesday
Slushy accumulations likely overnight from the first of two storms this week.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What a difference a day, or even a weekend, makes!

After gorgeous, golden sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, Mother Nature rudely woke up Southcentral Alaska this morning with a scattering of wet snow. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service measured just under a half inch of snow (four-tenths of an inch, to be exact) outside its office at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

That initial band has weakened and moved across Knik Arm, leaving just overcast skies over all of Southcentral. As a result, temperatures will slowly rise through the 30s to an afternoon high temperatures near 40 degrees. Then, an area of low pressure headed toward far southeastern Alaska by late afternoon will begin to lend some of its energy to a lingering low south of Prince William Sound.

As the “energized” low gathers strength later today, moisture is expected to arrive toward late afternoon. In Anchorage, temperatures will be warm enough for a mix of rain and wet snow, but after sunset, and as cooler air gets drawn into the storm, a steady light snow is expected for much of the region by late evening, including Anchorage.

Light snow continues through the overnight and right into the first half of Tuesday before tapering to widely scattered snow showers and flurries. Be prepared for a slushy and sloppy morning commute on Tuesday, as 1 to 3 inches may accumulate from West Anchorage to the eastern Hillside. Unfortunately, the rest of the week remains unsettled as additional pieces of energy make their way into the Gulf of Alaska. This will keep unsettled weather across all of Southern Alaska, from the Aleutians to Southeast Alaska. With arctic high pressure pushing south from the interior, many of these locations will see white flakes for April showers, rather than liquid drops.

In Southeast, today features a much-needed break from the active and very soggy weather that occurred over the weekend. A few rain and wet snow showers linger across far northern areas, with the leading edge of the next round of rain knocking on the door of Ketchikan and Petersburg by late afternoon. Enjoy the brief respite, though, as the National Weather Service has already issued a high wind watch for much of the Southern Inner Channels for Wednesday, as winds behind this next storm could gust in the 60 to 70 mph range from Sitka south.

