Hiland Road prepared to open partially 10 days after avalanche slide

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - Hiland Road will partially reopen to local traffic Monday night for the first time since a major avalanche blocked the road on March 24, according to the Municipality of Anchorage. Eagle River residents will be able to enter and exit their homes on the roadway for the first time in over a week.

The avalanche left about 100 residents with no road out and forced them to rely on snowmachine shuttles to move back and forth across the slide. An evacuation order was issued on March 27 and crews have been working to clear the snow — which estimates placed at 80 feet deep in some places in the days following the slide — since last weekend when explosives were dropped from a helicopter on the remaining dangerous areas of snowpack above homes in Eagle River.

According to the Municipality of Anchorage’s website, snowmachine shuttle service will be discontinued at the end of the day on Monday and local traffic will be able to use Hiland road — although there will be delays.

“Municipal crews moved almost 1,000 loads of snow over the weekend and plan to have the portion of Hiland Road open for thru traffic by end of day Monday,” an update to the website said. “We will have flaggers in place to direct traffic as crews will still be working in the intersection of Hiland and South River. There will be delays for thru traffic as snow removal from the intersection is still the priority. We encourage only local traffic in the area until all roads are clear.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.