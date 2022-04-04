Advertisement

Trump endorses Palin in bid for Alaska’s sole House seat

Sarah Palin leaves the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Sarah Palin leaves the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has picked up a prized endorsement in her bid in an extremely crowded field to fill the unexpired term of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.

Former President Donald Trump backed Palin late Sunday in a statement from his political action committee. Trump said he was proud to give his endorsement. A total of 51 candidates signed up by the Friday deadline to run in the special primary.

Candidates had until noon Monday to remove their names from consideration, and three had so far by late Monday morning. Young died March 18 at age 88.

