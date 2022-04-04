Utah man banned from climbing Denali for 5 years, fined $10,000

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Utah climber has been banned from climbing Denali and fined $10,000 after making misleading calls in attempts to be rescued off a dangerous section of North America’s tallest peak, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dr. Jason Lance, 48, was given the penalty Friday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott A. Oravec, after pleading guilty to violating a lawful order during an accident investigation into the 2021 incident.

Lance, a Mountain Green, Utah, resident, messaged Denali National Park rescue crews after his un-roped climbing partner fell over 1,000 feet from Denali Pass attempting to summit the 20,320-foot mountain. According to the release, after the man fell ill between the elevations of 18,600 and 19,200 feet, Lance left to attempt a solo summit with his partner’s Garmin InReach device, which uses satellite communications.

After Lance returned to the man who had fallen ill and the rest of the group, the man then suffered the fall, but was rescued by the Denali National Park high-altitude rescue helicopter team. The release said the rescue, which took less than 30 minutes, saved the man’s life and was described by Denali Mountaineering Ranger and Law Enforcement Officer Chris Erickson as “one of the most significant rescues in the park’s history.”

The release said Lance used the InReach device to message rescue crews, but embellished details of their situation, saying the climbers did not have proper equipment to get down and that two other climbers were suffering from shock. The release said one of the climbers testified that no climbers were suffering from shock at the time. Ultimately, Lance and the other climbers made it back down to high camp at 17,200 feet under their own power, then returned to the 14,200-foot camp.

“Impeding the investigation of a near-fatal accident and attempting to secure helicopter rescue under misleading premises evinces a selfishness and indifference to the scarcity of public safety and rescue resources that is unacceptable anywhere, let alone on the tallest peak in North America,” said U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. of the District of Alaska in the release.

The release said that at the 14,200 camp, Erickson then asked Lance to turn over his partner’s InReach, but Lance initially refused, then engaged in activity that Erickson said appeared to be attempts to delete messages on the device. A later investigation confirmed those reported suspicions from Erickson.

“Rescue on Denali is inherently dangerous for both rescuers and those being rescued,” said Brooke Merrell, acting superintendent for Denali National Park and Preserve in the release. “Any rescue above 14,000 feet is a serious endeavor and should not be taken lightly or be expected. I would like to recognize and thank the Denali mountaineering rangers for the quick response and skillful rescue that saved a life related to this case last May.

Oravec ordered Lance to pay $5,000 in fines for interfering with rescue operations, as well as an additional $5,000 donation to the Denali Rescue Volunteers organization, along with a five-year ban from climbing Denali.

