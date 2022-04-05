Anchorage man indicted on manslaughter charge after pedestrian hit, killed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A grand jury indicted an Anchorage man on a vehicular manslaughter charge Friday for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in October while driving impaired, according to the Alaska Department of Law.

Ernest Freeman Gray III, 39, struck and killed 36-year-old Sylvia Heckman while traveling south on Minnesota Drive on Oct. 23, 2021, according to an Anchorage Police Department report.

According to a department of law release, Heckman was within a crosswalk at the intersection of Minnesota Drive and Benson Boulevard when Gray hit her. Officers at the scene noticed Gray appeared to be impaired and later charged him with driving under the influence.

Gray was indicted by a grand jury on a single count of vehicular manslaughter and the State of Alaska added a charge of DUI by information to the indictment.

The release said Gray out currently “out of custody and released on his own recognizance,” and is scheduled to be arraigned by Superior Court Tuesday afternoon at the Nesbett Courthouse in Anchorage.

