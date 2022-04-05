Count on April snow showers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - April snow showers fell on Anchorage Monday morning, amounting to .40 inches, and more is ramping up.

A storm system will deliver snow of 1-3 inches in Anchorage that will begin mixing with rain during daytime hours. High temperatures are likely to make it to the 40 degree plus mark during days in Anchorage.

It is not just this round of mixed April showers, Alaska will get additional rounds of wet snow and rain rotating through the region into Friday. While sunshine may appear at times, it will be brief and in between the rounds of precipitation. Changing seasons can produce widely variable weather.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.