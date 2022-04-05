Advertisement

Disney says character hugs, interactions will return soon

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and...
Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends as early as April 18.(Source: CNN, Walt Disney World)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney guests will soon be able to hug their favorite characters again.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends. COVID restrictions will be relaxed as early as April 18 for the traditional character interactions.

Disney parks have slowly been returning to normal operations, with Disney World’s Festival of Fantasy Parade starting back two weeks ago.

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing or moving in that direction. (CNN)

Meanwhile in California, Disneyland’s famous parade is expected to start up the marching band again the weekend of April 22.

While Disney is getting rid of some COVID restrictions, face masks are still required for all guests, ages 2 and older, on Disney buses and monorails. In Florida, masks are expected indoors for all guests who are not fully vaccinated, and in California, masks are recommended for everyone indoors.

Both parks encourage guests to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Troopers investigating death of Wasilla woman missing since Wednesday as homicide
Anchorage duo indicted, could get up to 99 years after body found in tote
Anchorage duo indicted for case involving body found in tote
Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal
Cancellations continue at Alaska’s largest airport due to Alaska Airlines pilot shortage
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Troopers who fired their weapons in fatal shooting of Wasilla man identified
A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in...
Police: Drug dealer arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 625K people

Latest News

Interior Secretary Haaland to visit Alaska this month
Interior Secretary Haaland to visit Alaska this month
Nikolas Cruz has already pleaded guilty to the 2018 murders. The jury will decide if he is...
Jury selection begins in Parkland school shooter's sentencing
Anchorage men indicted on murder charges in case involving body found in tote
Anchorage men indicted in case involving body found in tote
Mike Mitchell and his dog Chance are attempting to walk another lap around the planet.
Anchorage man and dog attempt to walk another lap around the planet after attack