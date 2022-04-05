Interior Secretary Haaland to visit Alaska this month

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland plans to visit Alaska this month.

The trip is expected to include a visit to community at the heart of a long-running dispute over a proposed land exchange aimed at building a road through a national wildlife refuge. Haaland had planned to visit King Cove last year, but the trip never materialized.

The Interior Department Monday said Haaland planned to visit several communities and sites in Alaska the week of April 17, including Anchorage, Fairbanks and King Cove. Residents of King Cove have long sought a land connection through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge to Cold Bay, which has an all-weather airport.

They call it a safety issue. The refuge contains internationally recognized habitat for migrating waterfowl.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.