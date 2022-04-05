Advertisement

Interior Secretary Haaland to visit Alaska this month

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.(U.S. House Office of Photography)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland plans to visit Alaska this month.

The trip is expected to include a visit to community at the heart of a long-running dispute over a proposed land exchange aimed at building a road through a national wildlife refuge. Haaland had planned to visit King Cove last year, but the trip never materialized.

The Interior Department Monday said Haaland planned to visit several communities and sites in Alaska the week of April 17, including Anchorage, Fairbanks and King Cove. Residents of King Cove have long sought a land connection through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge to Cold Bay, which has an all-weather airport.

King Cove Road back on the table as federal appeals court approves critical land swap

They call it a safety issue. The refuge contains internationally recognized habitat for migrating waterfowl.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Troopers investigating death of Wasilla woman missing since Wednesday as homicide
Anchorage duo indicted, could get up to 99 years after body found in tote
Anchorage duo indicted for case involving body found in tote
Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal
Cancellations continue at Alaska’s largest airport due to Alaska Airlines pilot shortage
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Troopers who fired their weapons in fatal shooting of Wasilla man identified
A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in...
Police: Drug dealer arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 625K people

Latest News

Homeowners that faced economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic have until 11:59 p.m. on...
Final deadline for homeowners to apply for pandemic relief is April 4
Voter turnout is expected to be on par with recent years in Tuesday's Anchorage municipal...
Anchorage election turnout expected to be on par with previous years
The Alaska House is beginning floor debates on the budget after a week of COVID-19 delays.
AK House meets after week of COVID-19 delays
A flagger on the north side of the avalanche area stops and directs traffic after Hiland Road...
Hiland Road partially reopens 11 days after avalanche slide