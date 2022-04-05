Advertisement

Live updates: Anchorage prepares for municipal election

Anchorage votes graphic.
Anchorage votes graphic.(KTUU)
By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source is bringing you the latest municipal election news as it happens. All live updates will be posted here as results come in.

Click here for live election results as precincts report

April 4 - 5 p.m.

Election Day is tomorrow

Anchorage’s municipal election kicks off at 8 a.m. Tuesday, but residents don’t have to wait until then to cast their vote. As it’s a by-mail election, voters from the city’s different districts have had the option to fill out their ballots and send them in through the mail or through several drop boxes throughout the municipality.

Vote centers are also open for people to vote in person. Vote centers and drop boxes will stay open until 8 p.m. on election day, and all mailed ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday to be counted.

Voters can also track the status of their ballots this year using a new tool the municipality has implemented. Those interesting in tracking their ballot can sign up on the city’s website.

For more information on this year’s municipal election, head to the city’s election website.

April 4 - 2:30 p.m.

Several contested Anchorage Assembly races headline municipal election

Anchorage residents have several choices before them when they go to cast their votes in this year’s municipal election. There are contested races in Anchorage Assembly Districts 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, in which incumbents face a handful of challengers.

The race for District 2, which covers Eagle River and Chugiak, is contested, though there will not be an incumbent. Assembly member Crystal Kennedy previously announced she would not be running for reelection. Rather, three candidates are running to fill her soon-to-be-vacant seat.

Read more: Anchorage voters can track their ballot starting in the next election

The District 4 assembly members represent Midtown Anchorage, and assembly member Meg Zaletel’s seat is up for reelection. The subject of a failed recall election, Zaletel is running to keep her seat. She faces one challenger, self-described conservative Kathy Henslee.

Incumbent Forrest Dunbar faces two challengers, Christopher Hall and Stephanie Taylor, for his District 5 seat representing East Anchorage.

Catch up on all the races and pre-election coverage here.

