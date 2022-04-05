Telling Alaska’s Story: Video game created in partnership with Anchorage tribal organization wins Peabody Award

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A video game created in partnership with the Cook Inlet Tribal Council in Anchorage has been recognized with a prestigious award for media and storytelling.

The video game “Never Alone” was released in 2014, and created through a partnership between Cook Inlet Tribal Council and E-Line Media. It is based on a traditional Alaska Native story about a never-ending blizzard. The main characters are a young girl, Nuna, and an Arctic fox who work together to try and stop the storm.

The game was recently recognized with a Peabody Award for Digital and Interactive Storytelling. The Peabody Awards are considered one of the biggest awards for media creators.

