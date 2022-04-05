Troopers investigating Wasilla death as homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating a Wasilla man’s death on Monday as a homicide.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report of gunshots early Monday morning near the intersection of Old Matanuska Road and B Shannon Road in Wasilla. Troopers found the body of 32-year-old Derek Welsh of Wasilla inside his car, they said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

Troopers encourage anyone with information about Welsh’s death to contact them at (907)352-5401, submit a tip online or through the AKtips smartphone app.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.