Troopers investigating Wasilla death as homicide

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating a Wasilla man’s death on Monday as a homicide.

Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report of gunshots early Monday morning near the intersection of Old Matanuska Road and B Shannon Road in Wasilla. Troopers found the body of 32-year-old Derek Welsh of Wasilla inside his car, they said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.

Troopers encourage anyone with information about Welsh’s death to contact them at (907)352-5401, submit a tip online or through the AKtips smartphone app.

