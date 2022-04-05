Wet snow whitens Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Morning scattered snow showers along with some steadier light snow will end by late morning leaving behind, at best, a slushy inch. Just enough to whiten things up a bit.

Allow extra travel time this morning to safely reach your destination as main roads are mostly wet, but secondary side and neighborhood streets might have some slushy and slick spots.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy for the afternoon with some sunny breaks late in the day. Unfortunately, the rest of the week remains unsettled as additional pieces of energy move into the Gulf of Alaska, keeping scattered clouds around Southcentral Alaska with areas of wet snow and rain through Friday.

In Southeast Alaska, scattered showers will continue to move in from the gulf and become more widespread by Tuesday afternoon. Overnight, another wave of low pressure tightens up and spins into northern locations of the region, bringing locally heavy amounts of precipitation into Thursday.

Additionally, the National Weather Service continues a high wind watch for much of the Southern Inner Channels for Wednesday, this next storm could produce wind gusts in the 60 to 70 mph range from Sitka south.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.