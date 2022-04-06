Alaska reports 936 COVID-19 over 5 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported over 900 additional COVID-19 infections on Wednesday in its latest report, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.

The state recently began reporting new case counts once a week on Wednesdays, meaning the latest release covers the previous five days going back to April 1.

The state reported 298 new cases on Friday, 169 on Saturday, 84 on Sunday, 131 on Monday and 242 on Tuesday, as well as 12 nonresident cases over the five-day period.

Still, the seven-day period from March 30 to April 5 saw a 6% increase in new cases compared to the week of March 23 to March 29, going from 1,354 to 1,441.

There have also been no new COVID-19-related deaths added to the tally since the beginning of the pandemic. The state has recorded 1,195 Alaska residents who have died since the pandemic began here, and 33 nonresidents.

Alaska still ranks top in the nation for its rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita, with 181.8 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vermont ranks second in the nation among the 50 states at a rate of 163.5.

The state count for COVID-19 hospitalizations remained 35, with one person currently on a ventilator. There are currently 26 adult ICU beds available across the state out of 137 total, with six of those in Anchorage. According to state data, 2.7% of all hospitalizations are due to COVID-19.

The state reported that 71.6% of residents, veterans and military members have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with 64.4% of them having completed their full immunization series.

