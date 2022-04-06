Anchorage shop SkiAK closing after 8 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After eight years in business, a popular Anchorage business, SkiAK, will be closing its doors upon completion of inventory reduction.

The owner of SkiAK, Russell Sell, is originally from the East Coast but came to Alaska on a four-day vacation back in 1978 and never left. He’s maintained a notable presence in Alaska’s ski industry for years, helping anyone who’s looking for resort skiing, back-country bowls, and even heli-skiing. After nearly a decade in business, the decision to close didn’t come easy.

“There is a bit of heartache,” Sell said. “I’ve made tremendous friends who have been our suppliers. I’ve had valuable staff over the years that have given their time and I honor that.”

Over the years, SkiAK has provided U.S. Olympic Ski Team athlete equipment and even race support on the World Cup. Locally, they would handle anything from race service to full tunes and mounts.

As for next steps, Sell hasn’t start thinking about that just yet. Right now, he wants to make sure that the people who supported him are taken care of before doors finally close.

“Our mission right now is to ensure that our employees have a good, solid exit, and to ensure our customers base is well taken care of as we close our shop,” Sell said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.