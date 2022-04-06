Advertisement

Disney+ subscribers can save this summer at some resort hotels

The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.
The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.(The Walt Disney Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Disney+ subscribers can save at select Disney Resort hotels this summer.

People with the streaming service can save up to 25% on rooms for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts for stays most nights, July 8 – Sept. 30, 2022.

Just log in using the email associated with your Disney+ subscription to book online.

According to Disney, the hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks – including some familiar Disney friends hanging around.

Resort guests are also able to get into the four main parks 30 minutes early.

Valid admission and park reservation are required to enjoy the theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Preliminary Anchorage election results show most incumbents leading their races
Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal
Cancellations continue at Alaska’s largest airport due to Alaska Airlines pilot shortage
Jonah was diagnosed with four, rare genetic mutations, including Surfactant Protein B. The...
Parents of Anchorage infant battling four rare genetic mutations receive clues to their own health history
The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House rejects full PFD amendments during budget debates
A grand jury indicted an Anchorage man on a vehicular manslaughter charge Friday for hitting...
Anchorage man indicted on manslaughter charge after pedestrian hit, killed

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Jennifer Wise, 35, is facing drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.
Louisiana mom accused of sending child to day care with meth, Xanax
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say