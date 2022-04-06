A few rain and snow showers mix with sun and clouds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds combined with southerly breezes to cause little temperature change overnight. We started Wednesday in the middle to upper 30s, and the day will end with highs in the lower to mid 40s, with quite a bit of sunshine mixed with clouds.

Scattered showers, rain along the coast and snow in elevations above 500 feet will remain scattered in the mountains south and east today. Tonight, additional midlevel energy will help to push another band of rain and wet snow showers over the mountains, but they will remain much more scattered. Temperatures will drop down to the mid and upper 30s by Thursday morning. We repeat this cycle again for Friday.

Across Southeast Alaska, we are watching another developing low pressure system that is moving offshore of the Southern Inner Channels. As the day progresses, expect coastal rain and mountain snow to increase from south to north. Gusty winds out of the south and east will also be on the increase this afternoon and will range in the 50 to 60 mph range. As a result, high wind warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service office in Juneau through 11 p.m. tonight.

