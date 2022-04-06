Advertisement

Gerber is looking for its next ‘spokesbaby’

Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'
Gerber is looking for its next 'Gerber baby.'(Daniel Reche/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gerber is looking for a baby to be the next face of the company.

The company said it is searching for its next “Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby.”

The job requirements are simple. Applicants must be between 0-4 years old, have a “playful smile that can light up the room,” and an “irresistible giggle and undeniably loveable personality.”

The winner will also receive $25,000.

To apply, visit Gerber’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal
Cancellations continue at Alaska’s largest airport due to Alaska Airlines pilot shortage
Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Preliminary Anchorage election results show most incumbents leading their races
Jonah was diagnosed with four, rare genetic mutations, including Surfactant Protein B. The...
Parents of Anchorage infant battling four rare genetic mutations receive clues to their own health history
A Utah climber has been banned from climbing Denali and fined $10,000 after making misleading...
Utah man banned from climbing Denali for 5 years, fined $10,000
A grand jury indicted an Anchorage man on a vehicular manslaughter charge Friday for hitting...
Anchorage man indicted on manslaughter charge after pedestrian hit, killed

Latest News

LIVE: Biden gives remarks at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
Biden to speak to trade union national conference
Attorney General Merrick Garland discussing charges against a Russian oligarch: "It does not...
DOJ: 'It does not matter how far you sail your yacht'
A pontoon boat was crushed by a drawbridge as it began to lift, sending the boaters jumping...
WATCH: People jump from boat being crushed under drawbridge
Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Biden nominates first woman to lead Coast Guard