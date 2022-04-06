Pedestrian stuck, killed by train near Bird Point along Seward Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person was struck and killed by a train on Wednesday along the Seward Highway near Bird Point.

Anchorage police officers responded to Mile 96 of the highway at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a train, according to spokesperson Cherie Zajdzinski-Shirey.

Medics responded to the scene along with police officers, and the person was declared dead on the scene. According to Zajdzinski-Shirey, the investigation is now being handled by the Alaska Railroad, and deferred additional questions to that organization.

An Alaska Railroad said they had staff enroute to assess the situation, but had no additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.