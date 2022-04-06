Advertisement

Pedestrian stuck, killed by train near Bird Point along Seward Highway

Emergency vehicles park in a pull-off at Bird Point along the Seward Highway on Wednesday,...
Emergency vehicles park in a pull-off at Bird Point along the Seward Highway on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 near Anchorage, Alaska, responding to report of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a train in that area.(Image courtesy Alaska511)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person was struck and killed by a train on Wednesday along the Seward Highway near Bird Point.

Anchorage police officers responded to Mile 96 of the highway at about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a train, according to spokesperson Cherie Zajdzinski-Shirey.

Medics responded to the scene along with police officers, and the person was declared dead on the scene. According to Zajdzinski-Shirey, the investigation is now being handled by the Alaska Railroad, and deferred additional questions to that organization.

An Alaska Railroad said they had staff enroute to assess the situation, but had no additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

