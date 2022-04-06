Spring snow gets a cold reception

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is up to 89.3 inches of snow for the winter so far, so what is another .7 inches to make it an even 90 inches? That is still possible through Wednesday night as snow showers remain in the forecast into mid-week throughout Southcentral Alaska.

The snow that greeted Anchorage and other cities Tuesday morning was melting at a rapid rate as daytime temperatures hit the low-to-mid 40s in Anchorage.

A large upper trough is so big, it is ensnaring surface lows and guiding them into the Gulf of Alaska. This pattern will last the next couple of days.

Winds will be strong over the Southeast region Wednesday, with wind gusts to 60 mph around Juneau (under a high wind watch) and 30-40 mph winds, and up to 65 mph gusts in Ketchikan and nearby communities. A high wind warning starts at 1 p.m. Wednesday and goes to 11 p.m.

Cold air is going to make a comeback of sorts. Overnight lows will plunge to single digits in the Interior, and subzero in northern Alaska. It will even be chilly over the Aleutians with north winds. Saint Paul is expecting a low of 2 degrees tonight and a high of 16 degrees on Wednesday.

