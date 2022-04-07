Advertisement

Alaska tourism industry hopeful for a bounce-back cruise season

In this May 30, 2018, file photo, is the Grand Princess cruise ship in Gastineau Channel in...
In this May 30, 2018, file photo, is the Grand Princess cruise ship in Gastineau Channel in Juneau, Alaska.(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s tourism season is almost here, and those in the cruise ship industry are hopeful for a full schedule of ships from April until October for the first time since 2019.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted risk warnings for cruise travel at the end of March, and advise cruise ship passengers to have up-to-date COVID-19 vaccines.

Nationally, the Cruise Lines International Association commended the decision by the CDC and said removing the travel health notice puts the cruise industry on a level playing field with those on land. In Alaska, those in the tourism industry are excited to see a full slate of cruise ships return to the state.

“It’s a sign of how far we’ve come in the last two years. Obviously there’s a lot that goes into resuming this type of travel and doing it safely,” Visit Anchorage’s Community Engagement Director Jack Bonney said. “You know, there is no travel without a peace of mind.”

First large cruise ship arrives in Alaska in 21 months

He added most vessels that come through Southcentral Alaska ports are one-way sailings from Vancouver, British Columbia leaving passengers time to explore Alaska. Before the pandemic, Bonney said cruise travel accounted for 40% of overnight stays in Anchorage.

The Seven Seas Mariner operated by Regent Seven Seas will be the first ship to arrive in Southcentral Alaska, scheduled to reach Seward on April 26. Cruises are scheduled to arrive in Seward, Homer, Whittier, and Anchorage through October.

“It’s really just this last mile. There’s obviously a lot of moving parts and pieces,” Bonney said of the approaching cruise ship season. “If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that nothing is a given.”

The absence of cruise ships has hurt businesses and communities across Alaska, especially those in the Southeast where one-third of all visitor spending in Alaska happens, according to Cruise Lines International Association.

While the Southeast endured back-to-back difficult summers, they saw a brief reprieve in July when the first large cruise ship came to Ketchikan. While the passengers were limited, it was the first ship through the Southeast since 2019.

