Brief cold snap to knock lows back into the teens through the weekend

Lights now showers are possible Friday, as a low pulls into Prince William Sound
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet this morning across Southcentral, as mostly clear skies and cool conditions are present. The calm pattern will continue into the afternoon, with sunshine and temperatures warming into the 40s. Soak it up and enjoy it, because Southcentral is set to briefly return to colder weather. However, before that colder weather arrives, snow could impact parts of Southcentral.

The area of low pressure in the eastern gulf continues to bring rain and windy conditions to Southeast. This low is set to move to the northwest through the day, marking the return to snow and clouds for parts of Southcentral into Friday. As the low pulls into Prince William Sound, gusty winds can be expected through the gaps and passes of the mountains, where winds up to 50 mph could be possible through the day Friday. While the system is expected to weaken as it drifts to the northwest, we’ll still see the potential for accumulating snow. The best chance exists for coastal regions, while areas like Anchorage and the valley remain on the drier side. However, if we manage to see snow move in over the mountains a few inches could be possible for the area. As of now, holding onto a large part of Southcentral seeing half an inch to 3 inches of snow.

As the snow comes to an end, we’ll see colder air spill in through the Alaska Range. This will bring the return to 30s for highs through Sunday and overnight lows in the teens. This will also lead to the potential for some slick spots or icy roads where snow continues to melt. While the cold snap does linger through the weekend, warmer air is right around the corner. Much of next week features sunshine and temperatures warming into the low to mid 40s.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

