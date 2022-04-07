Advertisement

Fairbanks man gets 14 years in prison for distributing pills that killed 21-year-old

By Tim Rockey
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Justice reported that 48-year-old Andre Ronell Brown, of Fairbanks, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the distribution of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

In a case investigated by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks police and North Pole police, Brown was sentenced to 14 years in prison with eight additional years of supervised release for the distribution of counterfeit pills.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release that pills distributed by Brown appeared to be 30-milligram oxycodone hydrochloride, but actually contained an unknown amount of fentanyl. The pills accounted for at least one overdose death and two other non-fatal overdoses.

“Distributing counterfeit Oxycodone pills is a particularly insidious crime because the consumer is misled about how potent or potentially lethal they are,” U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn Jr. said in the press release. “When the pills are laced with fentanyl — as most are — the predictable outcome is a potentially deadly overdose. Traffickers like Brown are directly responsible for killing Alaskans, and my office and our law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to bring them to justice.”

The press release said that a co-conspirator of Brown distributed two counterfeit pills on Oct. 26, 2020, which resulted in the overdose death of a 21-year-old victim two days later.

Brown’s co-conspirators are listed as 27-year-old Christopher Kearney, 27-year-old Ladarius Edwards, and Winston Crockett. Kearney and Edwards had previously been sentenced to five years, and Crockett has previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Ralph Beistline sentenced Brown and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Tansey prosecuted the case.

