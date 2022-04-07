Advertisement

Man hospitalized after being shot by Alaska State Trooper during investigation in Golovin

By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:06 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is in the hospital after being shot by an Alaska State Trooper in Golovin while they were investigating a report of a felony assault in the community, the agency said.

Troopers from Nome were in Golovin on Wednesday investigating a report of a felony assault “involving a firearm,” the agency said in an online dispatch report. At about 1:15 p.m., two troopers contacted a man who the agency had identified as a suspect.

According to troopers, the man “produced a shotgun when he arrived at the door.” One of the troopers then shot the man, after which both troopers performed first aid.

The man was taken to a clinic in Golovin for additional medical care, and then medevaced to an Anchorage area hospital, troopers said. His current condition isn’t known, they wrote.

The trooper who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave for 72 hours, per Alaska Department of Public Safety policy, and their name will be released when those 72 hours have passed.

The initial investigation into the report of an assault that brought troopers to Golovin is still ongoing, the agency said, and no charges have been filed against the man who was shot at this time.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, and that investigation will be reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecution.

