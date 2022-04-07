Over 80 businesses connect with students at King Tech High School spring hiring event

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At King Tech High School in Anchorage, the annual spring hiring event was held Wednesday for the first time since 2019. School officials canceled the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hallways were lined with tables hosted by business, military, and college representatives, all enticing students with swag, candy, and other knickknacks to stop by and get more information.

Representatives from more than 80 businesses were on hand to talk with over 1,000 students between the ages of 16 and 19 about careers from the airlines to HVAC, and about summer jobs such as at Carrs or the Bear Tooth Theatrepub.

“It’s just a great, great event,” said Sean Schubert with King Tech High School. “A lot of excitement here, a lot of enthusiasm, and I’m already hearing about people getting interviews and going to work.”

Schubert mentioned there are many ways to get into the workforce.

“You can go to work, you can go to trade school or to college, or go to the military or apprenticeship,” he said. “These are all different avenues to get people into the workforce. So there’s not one right way to be able to enter the workforce, it’s just a matter of finding the right way for you.”

Schubert had some encouraging words for students and their future employers.

“The thing that is really important is to know that young people, 16 to 19 years of age, they’re hungry for work. They really, really want to go to work, and they want to give back, but they also want to discover what the future holds for them,” he said. “And going to work now at a young age helps them get a better idea about what that might look like for themselves. That way they can plot a better path. So my encouragement to young people is, go to work. My encouragement to businesses is give them that opportunity. So please, let’s put Alaskans to work.”

