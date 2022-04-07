Advertisement

Spring showers sprinkled through the week

Cooler temperatures combine with sunshine
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The next round of spring rain and snow is over Prince William Sound, and it is this that will bring a chance of snow showers into Anchorage overnight, but many times it is the mountains that block the approaching moisture.

A cold upper level low is over the western and southwest portion of the state. This keeps the jetstream south with the exception of Southeast Alaska, where rain is moving through the region.

A winter weather advisory for 3-5 inches of snow holds tonight for the Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys.

The trough over the southwest pushes into the Gulf of Alaska on Thursday night, with cold air wrapping around the backside. This will deliver low temperatures in the teens to Anchorage for overnight lows.

Thursday should see improved conditions as a slight ridge moves over Southcentral Alaska, including clearer skies and warmer temperatures, reaching into the low-to-mid 40s in most places.

The biggest clearing comes this weekend, but it will also cool off, too.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Early Anchorage election results show South Anchorage incumbent still behind in assembly race
Emergency vehicles park in a pull-off at Bird Point along the Seward Highway on Wednesday,...
Woman struck, killed by train near Bird Point along Seward Highway
The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House rejects full PFD amendments during budget debates
Alaska Airlines pilots picket outside the South Terminal
Cancellations continue at Alaska’s largest airport due to Alaska Airlines pilot shortage
Jonah was diagnosed with four, rare genetic mutations, including Surfactant Protein B. The...
Parents of Anchorage infant battling four rare genetic mutations receive clues to their own health history

Latest News

MF- 4-6-22_Map
Spring showers lead to sunshine
Unsettled conditions for Southcentral and Southeast remain for the second half of the week.
A few rain and snow showers mix with sun and clouds
Unsettled conditions for Southcentral and Southeast remain for the second half of the week.
A few rain/snow showers, sun and clouds... repeat
MF 4-5-22
Spring snow gets a cold reception