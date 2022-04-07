Spring showers sprinkled through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The next round of spring rain and snow is over Prince William Sound, and it is this that will bring a chance of snow showers into Anchorage overnight, but many times it is the mountains that block the approaching moisture.

A cold upper level low is over the western and southwest portion of the state. This keeps the jetstream south with the exception of Southeast Alaska, where rain is moving through the region.

A winter weather advisory for 3-5 inches of snow holds tonight for the Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys.

The trough over the southwest pushes into the Gulf of Alaska on Thursday night, with cold air wrapping around the backside. This will deliver low temperatures in the teens to Anchorage for overnight lows.

Thursday should see improved conditions as a slight ridge moves over Southcentral Alaska, including clearer skies and warmer temperatures, reaching into the low-to-mid 40s in most places.

The biggest clearing comes this weekend, but it will also cool off, too.

