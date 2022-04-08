2 adults, 2 minors arrested in separate incidents at Bartlett, Eagle River High Schools

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to two separate incidents involving threats of guns at Anchorage School District high schools that resulted in the arrest of two adults, and charges being forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice for two minors.

Anchorage police wrote in a community alert that a minor who was not a student there had entered Bartlett High School with a weapon on Friday.

“The juvenile was taken into custody outside the school and charges were forwarded to the (Division) of Juvenile Justice,” the alert said. “During the investigation, two adult females arrived at the scene and physically assaulted a Bartlett High School staff member and two APD Officers.”

Police wrote that 19-year-old Immaculate Lafaele and 20-year-old Paseta Fruean were both taken to Hiland Mountain Correctional Center on charges of fourth-degree assault, felony hindering and resisting arrest.

One adult staff member and two officers sustains minor injuries, but no students were injured.

Bartlett High School Principal Sean Prince sent an email to families that the school received a report of a person with a gun on campus, and that staff observed the minor outside on school property and detained them. The minor was taken into custody by school resource officers, and the gun was secured.

“Students and staff are safe,” Prince wrote in the email. “Classes remain on their regular schedule. The school was not placed on lockdown or stay-put mode. School will dismiss on time.”

School resource officers also dealt with a threat involving a gun at Eagle River High School on Friday that resulted in charges being forwarded for one student there.

Principal Tim Helvey also sent an email to families saying that the school had gotten a report that a student might bring a gun to the school Friday. The threat was posted on Snapchat the night before.

“We immediately contacted our School Resource Officer with the Anchorage Police Department,” Helvey wrote in the email. “The student responsible for the post was located and questioned by APD. No gun was found and the threat was unfounded.”

Anchorage police wrote in a community alert that a school resource officer and patrol officers spoke to the suspect and other students, and forwarded charges to the Division of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries reported.

“We are thankful for the students who reached out to report what was circulating on social media following the original post to help keep our school a safe place for everyone,” Helvey said in the email to parents. “We encourage students to continue to report safety concerns that they hear or see to the administration or APD.”

