Alaska man faces sentencing after threats to kill senators

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A rural Alaska man who threatened to assassinate both of Alaska’s U.S. senators in a series of profane messages left at their congressional offices is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Jay Allen Johnson says he’s too old and ill to carry out his threats. He partially blamed his behavior on the mixture of pain medications and alcohol and the isolation during the pandemic prevalent during the five-month span of 2021 when he left the threatening voicemails.

Johnson of Delta Junction earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening to kill a U.S. official. The government is seeking a sentence of 37 months in prison. Johnson is seeking a 30-month term or supervised release.

