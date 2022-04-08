Isolated snow showers today, with sunshine returning into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds have quickly returned to Southcentral, ahead of an area of low pressure that is drifting into Prince William Sound. Accompanying this low, is gusty winds and periodic snow showers. Coastal regions are already waking up this morning to some isolated snow showers and temperatures hovering near freezing. While the low is expected to weaken through the day, any snowfall activity will stay with us into the evening hours. While it looks like most locations near the coast have the best shot for some snow, inland areas could see a slight chance for snow into the afternoon. Should this occur, expect little to no accumulation for Anchorage into the valley. The rest of the region will likely see anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches of snow.

As the snow comes to an end into the evening, we’ll see clearer skies returning to Southcentral and Southeast. This comes as a ridge of high pressure settles into Southeast. Initially this will keep colder air spilling into Southcentral, with highs staying near freezing through the weekend and overnight lows in the teens. This brief cold snap will pause our snow melt for the first part of the weekend. Some slick spots will be an issue for the mornings, as temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below freezing. Be cautious on the roads and remain alert.

Starting Sunday, a slow warming trend will return to Southcentral. This will bring a return to highs in the low to mid 40s by the middle of next week, ushering in the return to spring temperatures. Along with that, plenty of sunshine from Southcentral to Southeast will stay with us for several days.

Have a wonderful weekend!

