Jury trials to resume in Palmer after wind storm further delays pandemic-driven January reopening

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Palmer Courthouse is set to resume jury trials this week after a significant wind event delayed the planned January reopening. The courthouse has been closed to jury trials since the fall of last year due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

About a week before the courthouse was set to reopen its doors to the public, the massive New Year’s windstorm caused extensive damage to the building, bursting pipes and flooding the interior with approximately 75,000 gallons of water.

“Although we’ve been running bench trials, which are trials in other matters such as domestic violence, protective orders, divorces, child in need of aid cases, mental commitments and things of those natures,” said Judge John Cagle of the Palmer Superior Court. “We’ve still been running those, just not the jury trials for civil or criminal.”

Currently, only one courtroom is open to the public for jury trials — courtroom 7 — with an additional two courtrooms expected to open in early May. The Alaska Court System has been closing down courtrooms sporadically since the beginning of the pandemic, helping to exacerbate the problem of backlogged criminal and civil proceedings. While the extended closure of the Palmer Courthouse caused even more strain, Cagle said the court will prioritize criminal jury trials.

“It helps everyone I think, when you can be in person, when you can have that interaction,” Cagle said. “Because there is certain interactions you can’t get by zoom or by telephone.”

Telephonic hearings continue to occur and grand jury resumed on March 2. The Palmer Courthouse plans on having all courtrooms opened back up by summer.

