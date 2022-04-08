Advertisement

A spring chill will come our way

Arctic air drifts south for a brisk 2 day stay
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shishmaref dropped to 27 degrees below zero making it the cold spot for Alaska on Thursday.

While Southcentral Alaska is unlikely to get that cold, some of this Arctic air is going to be arriving Friday, and it’ll really be at night when the biggest chill will occur. Anchorage will likely see overnight lows drop to the upper teens Friday and Saturday nights.

A low pressure system spinning over the north Gulf Coast is bringing precipitation and cloud cover through Prince William Sound and this will return rain-snow mixed showers to the region on Friday. Anchorage has a chance to see snow showers too, about a half inch accumulation at most.

High pressure will sprawl across the Aleutians and west coast and push east to Southcentral Alaska on Friday night. As the ridge builds through the region, kies will clear and sunshine returns but it will be a cool couple days before 40s for daytime highs comes back.

Brief cold snap to knock lows back into the teens through the weekend
