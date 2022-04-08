Trade groups sue Anchorage School District over community workforce requirement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Associated Builders and Contractors of Alaska and Associated General Contractors of Alaska jointly filed a lawsuit against the Anchorage School District over its new student community workforce agreement.

The policy, passed by the Anchorage School Board on March 1, requires school district construction projects with budgets over $1 million to have a student community workforce agreement. The new policy came from school board members Carl Jacobs and Dave Donley, and is intended to provide students with additional work experience for those in career and technical education.

Associated Builders and Contractors CEO and President Alicia Maltby said they are plenty of apprenticeship programs in the state that serve the same purpose as this workforce agreement. Maltby argues that a workforce agreement will drive up costs and violate equal protection creating hiring preferences.

“At the end of the day, they (workforce agreements) increase (project cost) 12% to 18% in any market,” Maltby said. “So at the end of the day all of your public funds and all of our public funds will be going to spend on these projects, and nobody really understands that the increase would be because it’s eliminating a lot of contractors from being able to bid the work.”

A spokesperson for the school district said the district’s policy is to not comment on legal matters, but the student community workforce agreement policy was discussed publicly on March 1 during an Anchorage School Board meeting when the board passed the policy 6-0, with member Dora Wilson abstaining.

“It’s got examples all over the nation of being successful, these types of agreements and requirements,” board member Dave Donley said during the meeting in March. “And we have examples just locally here in Alaska and Juneau.”

Before the vote, the policy was met with opposition as many local contractors testified against the policy. Superintendent Deena Bishop also spoke out against the policy and said the district had concerns about the policy.

“I would like to go on record saying the administration had strong opposition to this policy,” Bishop during the March meeting. “And we did share that with the board in a public meeting.”

There was an attempt during the March meeting to push the vote back to April by board President Margo Bellamy, who said she was surprised by the number of people who testified against the policy that night. But Bellamy’s motion failed as other members urged the board to continue with the vote.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.