2022 Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Directors Awards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame recognizes different members of the sports community in different ways with their annual Directors Awards.

After a historic year in Alaska sports, there were many worthy finalists, but only one winner in each of the following categories: Pride of Alaska (Best Athlete), Trajan Langdon Award (leadership, sportsmanship, inspiration) and the Joe Floyd Award (lasting and significant community contribution through sports).

Pride of Alaska Male: Scott Patterson - Olympic Skier, Crow Pass Crossing Champion

Finalists: Jeremy Swayman - NHL goaltender

Marko Cheseto - double-amputee world record runner

Also Receiving Votes: Brent Sass, Isaac Updike, Keegan Messing, Josh Cummings, Daishen Nix, Brody Jessee, Lars Arneson, Hunter Strand

Pride of Alaska Female: Clair DeGeorge - NCAA Division I National Champion hockey player

Finalists: Rosie Brennan - Olympic Skier

Sydnee Kimber - NCAA DII National Champion Wrestler

Also Receiving Votes: Alev Kelter, Anna Dalton, Kendall Kramer, Eve Stephens, Vicky Persinger, Hannah Lefleur, Tennae Voliva

Pride of Alaska Boys: Obed Vargas - MLS’ Seattle Sounders

Finalists: Landon Smith - 4x State Champion Wrestler

Kyler Johnson - Alaska Gatorade Football Player of the Year

Also Receiving Votes: Daniel Abramowicz, Curtis Hebert, Ninilchik High School Boys Basketball Team, Grace Christian High School Cross-Country Running Team, Tristan Bernston, Lathrop High School Football Team, Daniel Matveev, Redington High School Football Team, Aliyas Sargento

Pride of Alaska Girls: Lydia Jacoby - Olympic Gold Medal swimmer

Finalists: Marit Flora - Skimeister

Sayvia Sellers - Alaska Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year

Also Receiving Votes: Trinity Donovan, Hanna Henrie, Katey Houser, Avery Northcutt

Trajan Langdon Adult - Hannah Halvorsen - Competed at 2022 Winter Olympics just two years after suffering life-threatening injuries

Finalists: Andrew Kurka - Winter Paralympian

Mareng Gatkuoth - South Sudan FIBA Africa Basketball Player

Also Receiving Votes: Trinity Donovan, Hanna Henrie, Katey Houser, Avery Northcutt

Trajan Langdon Youth - Jeremy Lane - “Point Lay’s Pride”

Finalists: Ian Keim - West Anchorage High School Hockey

Tawny Smith - Sitka High School multi-sport star

Also Receiving Votes: Arenea Oliveira

Joe Floyd - Beth Bragg - Sports Journalist, Anchorage Daily News

Finalists: Kathleen Navarre - Dimond High School, ASAA

Kathie Bethard - Save Seawolf Hockey

Also Receiving Votes: Marcus Dunbar, Roman Dial, John Lindquist, Charles Scott

