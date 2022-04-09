Advertisement

Anchorage woman in Poland helps raise over $28,000 for displaced Ukrainians

Anchorage's Delaney Clodfelter lives in Poland and is helping displaced Ukrainians find refuge...
Anchorage's Delaney Clodfelter lives in Poland and is helping displaced Ukrainians find refuge in Western Poland.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Delaney Clodfelter has seen the impact of the war in Ukraine firsthand, as millions of displaced Ukrainians have sought refuge in Poland where Clodfelter lives with her husband, who’s stationed at the military base in Poznan.

“For the first like, three weeks, there were just hundreds of people coming in on the trains regularly, like every hour,” said Clodfelter, who’s originally from Anchorage.

Since moving to Poland, Clodfelter and her husband have attended Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church, and since the war broke out in Ukraine she said their congregation has doubled as the only Orthodox church in the area.

With so much need and many close connections to Ukraine within their church, St. Nicholas held a fundraiser, and immediately her family in Alaska wanted to help. She told them the easiest way would be to send money, and from there word spread.

“So then we started raising money,” Clodfelter said. “... We were able to raise just under $29,000 … and I have a feeling it might bump up over that because I have a couple of checks coming.”

University of Alaska speaker discusses impact of Russian invasion of Ukraine on the state

With the money she’s received they’ve purchased essential items like toiletries, food, and clothes for Ukrainians who were displaced and now living in Poznan. She said they’ve also purchased bedding and couches for families settling into new apartments.

“It’s very raw,” Clodfelter said. “And, you know, the Ukrainian people are incredibly strong and I’m just really amazed at the courage and tenacity people have had.”

She’s teamed up with a Ukrainian-owned bakery to disperse 100 pastries to the train depot where refugees first arrive in Poznan.

With a majority of the money spent and just over $4,400 remaining, she is no longer taking donations. Clodfelter said they plan on spending that money on continued efforts with a nearby shelter and a foundation that supports displaced mothers and children.

Clodfelter said numerous Alaska churches played a role in her fundraising, including Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Anchorage, St. Herman Antiochian Orthodox Church in Wasilla, St. John Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral in Eagle River, and Anchorage Church of Christ.

