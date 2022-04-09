Advertisement

Capito, Manchin, Murkowski among senators asking consultation on VA

Sen. Lisa Murkowski
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s U.S. senators are among a dozen asking President Joe Biden to consult with officials state by state on the possible impact of recommendations of the Department of Veterans Affairs to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission.

The group includes West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin and Republic Shelley Moore Capito. A statement from Manchin’s office Friday says the recommendations would significantly alter services provided to rural veterans across the country.

Manchin and Capito were joined by Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune of South Dakota, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico, Steve Daines of Montana, John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Ted Cruz of Texas and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

