Advertisement

Chill weather for the weekend

High pressure establishes itself for a multi-day stay
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A change in the weather pattern for Alaska sets up this weekend. A ridge of high pressure will shift east from the Aleutians and Southwest Alaska, bringing bright sunshine and brisk northerly winds. The flow will draw some of the Arctic air into Southcentral Alaska, and that will make it feel especially chilly for April in Anchorage.

The low pressure system that has been residing in the Gulf of Alaska will move on, but it is still possible that it will trigger showers tonight for portions of Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. By Saturday, clearing is underway and many communities will see sunshine for this second weekend of April.

A winter weather advisory for snow and blowing snow is in effect for the Eastern Beaufort Sea coast and the Bering strait, Nulato Hills, Eastern Norton Sound and the Yukon Delta. Winds will be gusting 40-45 mph and snowfall of 2-4 inches is expected.

The hot spot for Friday went to Haines with 47 degrees, and the cold spot was Selawik, where temperatures dropped to a springy 31 below zero.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles park in a pull-off at Bird Point along the Seward Highway on Wednesday,...
Woman struck, killed by train near Bird Point along Seward Highway
Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Most Anchorage incumbents still leading their races, preliminary results show
Anchorage police stationed at Bird Point on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 after a pedestrian was...
Investigation into train’s operations begins after woman fatally hit near Bird Point
Fairbanks man gets 14 years in prison for distributing pills that killed 21-year-old
Fairbanks man gets 14 years in prison for distributing pills that killed 21-year-old
The ConocoPhillips Alpine Central Facility on the North Slope.
ConocoPhillips Alaska is estimating 7.2M cubic feet of gas released in Alpine leak

Latest News

MF James Stump 4-8-22
Clear and cold into the weekend
Isolated snow showers today, with sunshine returning into the weekend
Isolated snow showers today, with sunshine returning into the weekend
Isolated snow showers today, with sunshine returning into the weekend
Isolated snow showers today, with sunshine returning into the weekend
Reindeer Calf-Jake Sponholz-JP 4-7-22
A spring chill will come our way