Chill weather for the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A change in the weather pattern for Alaska sets up this weekend. A ridge of high pressure will shift east from the Aleutians and Southwest Alaska, bringing bright sunshine and brisk northerly winds. The flow will draw some of the Arctic air into Southcentral Alaska, and that will make it feel especially chilly for April in Anchorage.

The low pressure system that has been residing in the Gulf of Alaska will move on, but it is still possible that it will trigger showers tonight for portions of Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. By Saturday, clearing is underway and many communities will see sunshine for this second weekend of April.

A winter weather advisory for snow and blowing snow is in effect for the Eastern Beaufort Sea coast and the Bering strait, Nulato Hills, Eastern Norton Sound and the Yukon Delta. Winds will be gusting 40-45 mph and snowfall of 2-4 inches is expected.

The hot spot for Friday went to Haines with 47 degrees, and the cold spot was Selawik, where temperatures dropped to a springy 31 below zero.

