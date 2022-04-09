Ellie’s Furcast: Mat Valley Kitties and Puppies Rescue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Susan Helmericks was little, she said she noticed people dumping animals into a gravel pit across the street from her house.

“I’d go find them, bring them into my house, and most of them were pregnant,” Helmericks said.

She saw a need in the community and jumped into action. Fast forward to the present, and Helmericks is owner and president of Mat Valley Kitties and Puppies Rescue.

“We take in cats and kittens from the general public,” Helmericks said. “If you happen to find any, you can give us or many rescues a call.”

A recently rescued five-week-old kitten gets some love from the volunteers at Mat Valley Kitties & Puppies Rescue. (KTUU)

Right now, kittens are about to appear in all nooks and crannies. It’s kitten season and according to Helmericks, good Samaritans should never wait to call a rescue about kittens.

“The key is to call immediately, get help,” said Helmericks. “Try and find a rescue, a shelter, someone who can come help. Because if you wait until it’s September, October, these cute little kittens you’ve been feeding are now half adults and they are going to take twice as long — more than that actually — a year or more to tame.”

'Fur-tographer' Nick Swann gets some puppy love from a recently rescued pup from Tucson, Arizona. (KTUU)

