Man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Scammon Bay, troopers say

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was fatally stabbed on Thursday in Western Alaska, and Alaska State Troopers have arrested his brother in connection with the death.

Troopers got a report around 2 p.m. Thursday that a man had been stabbed in Scammon Bay, a community in the Kusilvak Census Area. Troopers wrote in an online report that the man, 35-year-old Cedric Yunak, was taken to a clinic to be treated, but died there.

Troopers traveled to Scammon Bay from St. Mary’s and Hooper Bay. Their initial investigation determined that Yunak’s brother, 37-year-old Max Yunak, was the one who stabbed him, troopers said.

Max Yunak was arrested on murder charges, according to the online report. His brother’s remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and their family has been notified.

According to online court records, Max Yunak is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. He was arraigned in Bethel Court on Friday afternoon.

“The Alaska State Troopers are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing,” troopers wrote.

