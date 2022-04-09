Volcano in eastern Russia could spread ash over sections of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A volcano in far eastern Russia, Mount Sheveluch, erupted early Saturday morning spreading a large ash cloud into the atmosphere.

Latest observations from Japanese satellite imagery and the Anchorage Volcanic Ash Center show a large ash cloud, reaching as high as 32,000 feet above the earths surface (one to two miles), over the far western Bering Sea and southwest Siberia. A reminder that most commercial aircraft fly at this level, give or take a couple thousand feet. Forecast wind flow indicates that the ash cloud will likely move northeast over Siberia through Saturday afternoon, then eastward over the Southcentral Arctic Ocean Saturday evening.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, ash could be in the same layer of the atmosphere over portions of northeast Alaska, then move southeastward toward the Wrangell Mountains by 7 a.m. The main threat with the volcanic ash will likely be to aircraft, impacting flight paths over Alaska during these times. The situation is being monitored by the Anchorage Volcanic Ash Center with advisories being issued roughly every 6 hours.

