Volcano in eastern Russia could spread ash over sections of Alaska

Main threat would be to aircraft flight plans
Eruption of this eastern Russian volcano early Saturday morning Alaska time is likely to spread...
Eruption of this eastern Russian volcano early Saturday morning Alaska time is likely to spread ash in the upper atmosphere over portions of northeastern and southeastern mainland Alaska on Sunday. Main threat will be to aircraft flight paths.(Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History Institution Global Volcanism Program)
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A volcano in far eastern Russia, Mount Sheveluch, erupted early Saturday morning spreading a large ash cloud into the atmosphere.

Latest observations from Japanese satellite imagery and the Anchorage Volcanic Ash Center show a large ash cloud, reaching as high as 32,000 feet above the earths surface (one to two miles), over the far western Bering Sea and southwest Siberia. A reminder that most commercial aircraft fly at this level, give or take a couple thousand feet. Forecast wind flow indicates that the ash cloud will likely move northeast over Siberia through Saturday afternoon, then eastward over the Southcentral Arctic Ocean Saturday evening.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, ash could be in the same layer of the atmosphere over portions of northeast Alaska, then move southeastward toward the Wrangell Mountains by 7 a.m. The main threat with the volcanic ash will likely be to aircraft, impacting flight paths over Alaska during these times. The situation is being monitored by the Anchorage Volcanic Ash Center with advisories being issued roughly every 6 hours.

