Sunshine continues with warming temps

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure that originated in the arctic dominated the atmosphere over much of the southern half of the state on Saturday, bringing frosty temperatures, blue skies, and bright sunshine to Southcentral. Despite all that sunshine, the high temperature at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport only reached 35 degrees, which is seven degrees below normal. Much of Southcentral also experienced highs below normal with readings generally in the middle to upper 30s. A few locations, however, did manage to surpass the 40 degree mark: Homer - 40 degrees, Valdez - 42., and Cordova - 47. The clear skies should make for a beautiful sunset over the western skies tonight. Look north between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. for the best opportunity to see the aurora. The greatest potential, however, will be closer to Fairbanks. Temperatures once again bottom out near 20 degrees in town Sunday morning, but colder teens expected in those typical valley locations and the Anchorage hillside. As the strong area of high pressure remains parked over Southcentral, Sunday will feature a repeat performance of blue skies, and brilliant sunshine, but with an added bonus: temperatures back closer to normal in the lower 40s.

After a stormy, and for some in Southeast, windy week, skies will begin to clear overnight as high pressure noses in from the northwest. This will bring some gusty winds on the order of 20 to 30 m.p.h. for the gaps and channels, but the highlight will be sunshine mixed with fair weather clouds, and seasonable highs in the middle 40s.

More good news for both regions! High pressure will continue dominate into the first half of the week. So keep those sunglasses handy and plan to enjoy and soak up that much welcome and deserved sunshine.

