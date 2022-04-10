Advertisement

Anchorage man in custody after fatal Midtown shooting, police say

Anchorage police report that a suspect was taken into custody on Saturday night after responding to a report of a fatal shooting Saturday morning in Midtown.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that a suspect was taken into custody on Saturday night after responding to a report of a fatal shooting Saturday morning in Midtown.

According to a community alert, police responded to 5151 Business Park Blvd after receiving a report of an adult male with gunshot wounds.

“When officers arrived, they found an adult male deceased at the scene,” police wrote.

After receiving the initial report at 8:33 a.m., police updated the community alert at 5:45 p.m. In the message, police identified 21-year-old Brent Avery Smith as a person of interest, asking for help from the public to locate Smith. Police then posted a final update at 9:15 p.m.

“The suspect has been taken into custody,” police wrote.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

