Advertisement

WATCH: Privately funded space mission docks at International Space Station

A privately-funded space mission arrived at the International Space Station on Saturday. (SOURCE: NASA TV)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A privately-funded spacecraft has arrived at the International Space Station.

The docking of the Space-X Dragon spacecraft was delayed about 45 minutes Saturday morning as the crew worked through an issue with an onboard video camera.

Procedures were underway for crews on the Dragon and the ISS to open the hatch and welcome the new arrivals.

The Dragon lifted-off late Friday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the 20-hour flight.

Onboard is a group of three private-paying customers and a former NASA astronaut.

The 10-day trip is backed by Houston-based startup Axiom.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volcanic ash advisories for aircraft continue into Sunday as ash from a Russian volcano moves...
Ash from Russian volcano moving across portions of Alaska
Anchorage Police responded to two separate incidents at Anchorage School District high schools...
2 adults, 2 minors arrested in separate incidents at Bartlett, Eagle River High Schools
Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Most Anchorage incumbents still leading their races, preliminary results show
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Alaska State Troopers.
Man accused of fatally stabbing his brother in Scammon Bay, charges show

Latest News

Karla Finocchio, 55, sits in her truck as she describes her days being homeless living in her...
America’s homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Privately-funded space mission arrives at ISS.
VIDEO: Private space mission arrives to ISS
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
Dustin Johnson reacts after a putt on the 17th green during the first round at the Masters golf...
Scheffler chases Masters win, with caddie who knows the way