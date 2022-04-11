Advertisement

Alaska Legislature not on track to finish work in 90 days

Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Legislature is not on track to finish its work within a voter-approved session limit of 90 days. The 90-day mark will be reached on Sunday.

The voter-approved limit took effect in 2008, but lawmakers face no penalty for failing to meet the deadline and can continue working beyond it. The state Constitution permits regular sessions of up to 121 days, with an option to extend another 10 days.

Statistics from the Legislative Affairs Agency show lawmakers last finished within the 90-day limit in 2013. The state House recently passed its version of a state operating budget, which the Senate still must consider.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheveluch ash moves off the Alaskan coast but still a hazard for aircraft into Monday
Ash from Sheveluch Volcano moves off Alaskan coast, but remains a hazard for aircraft
Anchorage police report that a man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting...
Anchorage man charged with murder after fatal Midtown shooting, police say
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Weddleton concedes in race for District 6 seat; most incumbents still lead races
Homebuyers face a difficult task navigating the housing market, with the number of homes for...
Anchorage housing market trends

Latest News

An Anchorage police patrol car.
Anchorage woman killed 3-year-old boy before taking her own life, police say
Anchorage police said a suspect was taken into custody Saturday night after responding to a...
Anchorage man charged with murder after fatal Midtown shooting, police say
Anchorage police report that a man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting...
Anchorage man charged with murder after fatal Midtown shooting, police say
Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Weddleton concedes in race for District 6 seat; most incumbents still lead races