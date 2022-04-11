Alaska Legislature not on track to finish work in 90 days

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Legislature is not on track to finish its work within a voter-approved session limit of 90 days. The 90-day mark will be reached on Sunday.

The voter-approved limit took effect in 2008, but lawmakers face no penalty for failing to meet the deadline and can continue working beyond it. The state Constitution permits regular sessions of up to 121 days, with an option to extend another 10 days.

Statistics from the Legislative Affairs Agency show lawmakers last finished within the 90-day limit in 2013. The state House recently passed its version of a state operating budget, which the Senate still must consider.

