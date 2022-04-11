Advertisement

Anchorage Home Show wraps up

The Anchorage Home Show has a variety of different booths for homeowners
By Taylor Burke
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Home Show returned this weekend to the Alaska Airlines Center after a two-year hiatus, showcasing the latest products and services for both the inside and outside of Alaskan homes.

With more than 100 vendors in attendance, the expo serves as the largest home event of the year. During the final day of the expo on Sunday, homeowners got the chance to view the latest innovations, compare products and visit with local experts in the industry.

The event featured indoor and outdoor home and garden displays and interactive demonstrations. Pete Nolan is one attendee who came to the show looking for ideas on a deck he plans to build this summer.

“I’m trying very hard to support the local vendors here, it’s been a tough three years — last couple of years — with COVID and I wanted to come here and support them and to let them know we’re really very happy that they are still around,” Nolan said.

The Anchorage Home Show helps homeowners who are seeking an interactive experience with home projects the chance to see their visions come to life. However, supply chain issues have left goods on back order for months. Owner and builder of Brick & Birch Homes Ashley Plooy spoke to her challenges.

“Its just something you’re constantly battling,” Plooy said. “It’s tile price increases, flooring price increases, everything is back ordered, I mean left and right we’ve had problems. It’s something we’re battling, but we’re getting through it.”

