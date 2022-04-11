Advertisement

Anchorage woman killed 3-year-old boy before taking her own life, police say

An Anchorage police patrol car.
An Anchorage police patrol car.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman killed a 3-year-old boy before taking her own life last week in Northeast Anchorage, police say.

The Anchorage police were called to a home on Winding Way on Friday for a report of an adult woman and a minor being found dead, the department wrote on an online report. At the time, police wrote that it was an isolated incident and that there was no public safety threat.

In an online update on Monday, police said that “Initial indications are that 29-year-old Jeannie Lowther took the life of a three-year-old male family member before taking her own life.”

Police have notified next of kin, but have not identified the 3-year-old boy.

