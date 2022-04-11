Advertisement

Atlanta airport reclaims title as World’s Busiest Airport

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - Atlanta’s airport is once again the world’s busiest.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport knocked China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport from the top spot for 2021, according to the trade association, Airports Council International.

Guangzhou pushed Atlanta off the perch in 2020, breaking Atlanta’s 22-year streak as number one.

Atlanta’s main airport had 75.7 million passengers in 2021. That is up a whopping 76% from 2020, but still nearly 32% below the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou’s airport dropped to number eight in 2021.

U.S. airports dominated in 2021, with eight of the top 10, but the year before, airports in China took seven of the top 10.

China’s 2020 dominance was because of th early rebound of domestic travel in China.

The country has still not reopened to international visitors.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheveluch ash moves off the Alaskan coast but still a hazard for aircraft into Monday
Ash from Sheveluch Volcano moves off Alaskan coast, but remains a hazard for aircraft
Anchorage police report that a suspect was taken into custody on Saturday night after...
Anchorage man in custody after fatal Midtown shooting, police say
Authorities in Orange County, California, say they have recently made their biggest drug bust...
2 men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people, officials say
Sen. Lisa Murkowski
Capito, Manchin, Murkowski among senators asking consultation on VA
Residents vote in person on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 during Anchorage's municipal election at the...
Live updates: Weddleton concedes in race for District 6 seat; most incumbents still lead races

Latest News

Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.
Florida man had live gator, guns and drugs in his truck, sheriff’s office says
People settle in a basement of an apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Russia hits Ukraine’s air defenses before eastern push
Semion Mogilevich is facing numerous charges for crimes the FBI says he committed between 1993...
FBI offers $5 million reward for info about ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board of directors
According to the Centers for Disease and Control, over 430,000 service members were diagnosed...
Alaska houses a vulnerable population to traumatic brain injuries: military personnel